Carrasco back in Cleveland uniform: ‘It feels like home’

The nerves showed. Carrasco walked the first batter he faced before giving up a single to the next. But it’s only human for a person who’s been through what Carrasco has gone through in his time with this team. Cleveland was the club that traded for him to give him a chance in the big leagues. This was the organization that stood beside him while he battled leukemia. This is a community that he fell so in love with when he was a no-doubt Roberto Clemente Award winner. This is a city he’s watched his kids grow up in. He’s said it countless times since returning: This is home.