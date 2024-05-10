Carrasco looking to square set with Sox
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Carlos Carrasco is coming off his best start of the season, logging 6 innings of 1-run ball in beating the Angels
This browser does not support the video element.