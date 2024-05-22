Carrasco (neck spasms) to IL, testing Cleveland’s depth

This is a group that the Guardians would probably prefer to have more time in Columbus before coming up to the Majors. In a pinch, should another injury occur before Carrasco returns, the Guardians do have Tyler Beede in Triple-A, as he was sent to Columbus after being designated for assignment. He’s given up four runs in 4 2/3 innings so far, but he at least has the experience that Cleveland could lean on if needed.