Cash has fun at Tito’s expense. Again. But who’s to blame?

I knew something was weird.

I walked down to the visiting clubhouse at Comerica Park on Tuesday afternoon and saw a few printed-out photos from a distance. Some were in the coaches’ room. Some were in the dining area. All of them were in areas that I could only see from afar, but I swore they looked like odd photos of Guardians manager Terry Francona. My curiosity was piqued.

At 5 p.m., it was time to chat with Francona before the series opener in Detroit. The group of local media who made the trip walked into his office and the room was lined with photos of all 30 managers across the league. But one had tape over it in the shape of an “X.”

Of course, the picture under the tape was Kevin Cash.