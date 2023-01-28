Guardians 

Check out Jim Thome’s career highlights

Thome blasts first homer

The first of his 612 career homers came at the end of his ’91 debut season in Yankee Stadium

AL Central champs

Playing third base, Thome caught the popup that secured Cleveland’s first trip to the postseason in 41 years

Kiss it goodbye

Thome gave Cleveland the lead with a clutch 2-run homer at Jacobs Field in Game 5 of the ’95 ALCS against the Mariners

First World Series homer

Thome hit his first in Game 1 of the Fall Classic — an eighth-inning solo shot against the Braves

Summer fireworks

Thome belted a 511-foot tater – longest in Progressive Field history. A bronze plaque on Eagle Avenue marks where it landed

Thome passes Belle

Thome blasted his 243rd career homer, passing Albert Belle as Cleveland’s all-time home run leader

Walk-off slam

The master of walk-off homers hammered a game-ending grand slam in the bottom of the 9th against Detroit

No. 52 in 2002

Thome was locked in during the 2002 season, racking up a career-high 52 homers with 122 RBIs in 147 games

A game-winner for No. 500

A big career milestone occurred for Thome with the White Sox as he hit his 500th career homer in walk-off fashion

Another milestone

Thome joined an elite group, smacking his 600th career home run in his 21st big league season

Welcome back, back, back

In Thome’s second game after his reunion with Cleveland in 2011, he gave fans what they wanted — a solo homer in the sixth

Career stats

A dream come true

A 22-year career with 5 All-Star selections, 612 HRs, 1,699 RBIs and a .956 OPS is honored with induction to the Hall of Fame

