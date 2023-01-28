Check out Jim Thome’s career highlights
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
Thome blasts first homer
The first of his 612 career homers came at the end of his ’91 debut season in Yankee Stadium
This browser does not support the video element.
AL Central champs
Playing third base, Thome caught the popup that secured Cleveland’s first trip to the postseason in 41 years
This browser does not support the video element.
Kiss it goodbye
Thome gave Cleveland the lead with a clutch 2-run homer at Jacobs Field in Game 5 of the ’95 ALCS against the Mariners
This browser does not support the video element.
First World Series homer
Thome hit his first in Game 1 of the Fall Classic — an eighth-inning solo shot against the Braves
This browser does not support the video element.
Summer fireworks
Thome belted a 511-foot tater – longest in Progressive Field history. A bronze plaque on Eagle Avenue marks where it landed
This browser does not support the video element.
Thome passes Belle
Thome blasted his 243rd career homer, passing Albert Belle as Cleveland’s all-time home run leader
This browser does not support the video element.
Walk-off slam
The master of walk-off homers hammered a game-ending grand slam in the bottom of the 9th against Detroit
This browser does not support the video element.
No. 52 in 2002
Thome was locked in during the 2002 season, racking up a career-high 52 homers with 122 RBIs in 147 games
This browser does not support the video element.
A game-winner for No. 500
A big career milestone occurred for Thome with the White Sox as he hit his 500th career homer in walk-off fashion
This browser does not support the video element.
Another milestone
Thome joined an elite group, smacking his 600th career home run in his 21st big league season
This browser does not support the video element.
Welcome back, back, back
In Thome’s second game after his reunion with Cleveland in 2011, he gave fans what they wanted — a solo homer in the sixth
This browser does not support the video element.
A dream come true
A 22-year career with 5 All-Star selections, 612 HRs, 1,699 RBIs and a .956 OPS is honored with induction to the Hall of Fame