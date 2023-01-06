Check out the top career moments for Bieber
What better way to celebrate your 23rd birthday than with your MLB debut? Bieber gave up 4 runs with 6 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in a Cleveland win at Minnesota.
Bieber’s greatness became glaringly obvious in this start against the Orioles, as he claimed his first career complete game and shutout with a whopping 15 strikeouts.
Bieber apparently loved pitching against the O’s in ’19, because the second time he saw them (this time in Baltimore), he was just as electric, racking up 11 strikeouts in 8 scoreless innings.
A late addition to the All-Star Game in Cleveland, Bieber struck out the side (Willson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acu?a Jr.), prompting the crowd at Progressive Field to chant his name before he was awarded MVP honors.
Opening Day came late this year, so Bieber decided to get right into his midseason groove, becoming the first Cleveland pitcher to record 14 strikeouts in the season opener.
Nov. 11, 2020
A pitching Triple Crown campaign with 8 wins, 122 strikeouts and a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts during the pandemic-shortened season led to Bieber unanimously winning the AL Cy Young Award.
No, his early success was not a fluke. Bieber returned from his Cy Young campaign to become the first pitcher in MLB history to record at least 10 strikeouts in each of his first 4 starts of a season.
Before his season came to a halt due to a shoulder strain, Bieber made sure to sneak in one more record, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to record 8 or more strikeouts in 20 consecutive starts, dating back to 2019.
The rain didn’t stand in the way of Bieber reaching his 700th career strikeout in just his 93rd game – the second fastest pitcher to reach that milestone since at least 1901, trailing Yu Darvish (87 games).
Bieber wanted to prove that his postseason hiccup from 2020 was not going to be his playoff reputation. In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Rays, he didn’t permit a hit until the 5th inning, giving up 1 run in 7 2/3 innings.
Nov. 1, 2022
Bieber became the first Cleveland pitcher to win a Gold Glove Award, posting a .969 fielding percentage and ranking second in MLB in putouts (32) and fourth with 3 defensive runs saved in ’22.