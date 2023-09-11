Checking in on 3 of Guardians’ top prospects

In a perfect world, Valera would’ve already made his debut.

That was the hope, anyway, for the team’s No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline. He was primed to get his chance in the Major League outfield mix this year before he dealt with a wrist injury at the beginning of the season and a hamstring injury later in the year. He has been with Triple-A Columbus for the entire season and struggled to get going offensively.

It took until mid-August for his bat to heat up, but Valera has started to show some signs of being what everyone expected him to be this season over the last few weeks. In his last 20 games, Valera has hit .284 with a .977 OPS, including three doubles, seven homers and 17 RBIs.