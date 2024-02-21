Checkmate: Kwan outsmarts chess opponents in charity tournament 

Hedges, as expected, was the loudest. Schneemann was one of the favorites heading into the day. Brennan battled internet connection issues, joking that his computer was from the 1970s, and was eliminated early from contention. Kwan had the broadcast streaming on his phone while he was playing in order to read the live comments from fans in the chat to know who everyone was rooting for — and he made sure the people who were being rooted against knew it.