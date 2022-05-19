CIN-CLE postponed Wed.; makeup today

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled as a 1:10 p.m. ET game on Thursday, May 19. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. Fans with tickets to today’s game can attend tomorrow’s game without taking any further action and can use the same ticket. If they are unable to attend tomorrow’s game, the attending patron of today’s contest will be able to exchange into one of 28 game options and must exchange by tomorrow’s first pitch.