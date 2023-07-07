Civale eyes another good night against KC
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Daniel Lynch is a perfect 3-for-3 in quality starts as the visiting pitcher — going 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA
This browser does not support the video element.