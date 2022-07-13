Civale leaves game with right wrist soreness

CLEVELAND — The Guardians knew that Shane Bieber’s complete game in the matinee of the doubleheader against the White Sox on Tuesday was crucial in saving their bullpen during this difficult stretch in their schedule. But little did they know how badly they’d need their relief corps on Wednesday.

After throwing just 20 pitches in the first inning of the series finale against Chicago, Aaron Civale was removed from the game with right wrist soreness. Eli Morgan was unexpectedly called upon in the second frame and suddenly the Guardians found themselves in the middle of a bullpen game.

Civale showed no signs of pain on the rubber and his velocity was up on all of his pitches compared to his season average. He has not previously dealt with any wrist issues — at least to the public’s knowledge. Civale had a brief stint on the injured list in May with left glute soreness and missed a chunk of time in 2021 due to a sprained right middle finger.