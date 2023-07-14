Civale opens Guardians’ 2nd half in Arlington
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Sidelined for most of April and all of May, Aaron Civale closed the 1st half on a high note, allowing one run in his final 2 starts
This browser does not support the video element.