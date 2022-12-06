Clase, Gim?nez represent Guards on All-MLB Team

If you missed the voting period, here’s how it worked: 71 position players and 45 pitchers were divided into their respective positions to be placed on a ballot for fans to vote for who belongs on the All-MLB First and Second Teams. Gim?nez was a finalist for second base, Clase for relievers, Jos? Ram?rez for third, Steven Kwan for outfielders and Shane Bieber for starters. Fans were asked to only consider players’ regular-season performances when voting. Half of the vote came from fan picks and the other 50% came from a panel of experts.