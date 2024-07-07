Clase, J. Naylor, Fry among 5 Guardians selected for ’24 All-Star Game
July 7th, 2024
CLEVELAND — The roster responsible for the Guardians’ surge to the top of the American League Central standings this season is going to be well-represented at the 2024 All-Star Game.
Closer Emmanuel Clase, first baseman Josh Naylor and utilityman David Fry all learned Sunday that they were voted in by their player peers and will be joining previously elected American League starters José Ramírez and Steven Kwan at the July 16 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. This is Clase’s third consecutive selection, and a career first for both Naylor and Fry, the latter of whom has been one of the best surprises in MLB.
“It shows the team that we have,” Fry said of the five total selections. “I think we have more guys who are deserving to be there. Our entire bullpen could have gone. … But it’s just really cool to get the Guardians a lot of guys there.”
Few expected the Guards to have a six-game division lead here near the midpoint of the season, and it’s likely even fewer expected them to produce five All-Stars — the most for a Cleveland club since the 2018 team had six (Ramírez, Michael Brantley, Francisco Lindor, Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Yan Gomes).
“It’s the best recognition you can get midseason,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “And it’s just a testament to what this group is doing together. Baseball’s an individual game, played for a team outcome, and to have guys be recognized on the highest stage in the middle of the season is really special.”
It’s notable that, while Ramírez and Kwan are homegrown products of Cleveland’s developmental system, the three players named as All-Stars on Sunday were all trade acquisitions at nascent stages of their career who have grown to become impact pieces on a contender.
Clase’s selection by the players was a no-brainer and a no-doubter. He has an MLB-best 0.85 ERA and 0.64 WHIP (both among pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched) and the AL lead in both saves (27) and games finished (38). He’s one of the game’s absolute best closers, and is representative of a terrific Guardians bullpen that has by far the best relief ERA in MLB (2.59). He also debuted newly dyed pink hair Sunday, which didn’t affect his All-Star selection, but only added to his allure.
That the game will take place at the home of the Rangers — the team that dealt Clase in 2019, not long after he made his big-league debut — makes for a fine opportunity to reflect on how far he’s come in his Cleveland career.
“There’s always some motivation, even though obviously, it’s not the same ballpark [Globe Life Park] where I made my debut,” Clase said through an interpreter. “But still there’s something special about going back to Texas as an All-Star pitcher.”
For Naylor, Sunday’s news was a Midsummer mea culpa after he was arguably snubbed a season ago. Naylor has taken his power to a new level this year. He has already set a new career-high in homers (21), and his 66 RBIs lead all MLB first basemen and rank third overall in the AL behind New York’s Aaron Judge and his teammate Ramírez. Naylor’s hair-on-fire hustle is a form of leadership unto itself, as he’s helped set a tone for what kind of effort is expected of the youngest position player group in MLB.
“I’m just grateful,” said Naylor, “to represent this team and my teammates and coaches in this organization.”
Added Vogt: “First base is a tough position to crack into the All-Star Game. It really is. But Josh has earned it and more.”
Naylor was acquired by Cleveland from the Padres in the fairly high-profile Mike Clevinger midseason trade of 2020. But there was nothing high-profile about the deal the Guardians made in November the following year, when they sent reliever J.C. Mejía to the Brewers for a player to be named later.
That player became Fry, and he has become one of the most valuable players on the AL Central leaders. He’s played five positions in the field, as well as DH, which is where he was listed on the player ballot and ultimately came out on top. His incredible .305/.412/.508 slash and 1.166 OPS with runners in scoring position (third-best in MLB among qualifiers) earned the Irving, Texas, native a trip home to the All-Star Game.
“We talk about how he hits lefties and he hit lefties so well that we couldn’t take him out of the lineup,” Vogt said. “He was willing to move all over the field to do it. … To see somebody who wasn’t supposed to make it to the big leagues, earn his way to the big leagues, earn his way into an everyday role and then is elected by his peers to go to the All Star Game, I couldn’t be more proud of David. It’s just such a great story.”
Asked if he thought he could be an All-Star prior to the season, Fry laughed.
“Maybe the Triple-A All-Star Game,” he said.
He’s come a long way. And so have the Guardians.