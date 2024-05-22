Clase living up to fiery closer entrance

CLEVELAND — The same thunderous roar happens in the ninth inning of a close game at Progressive Field night after night.

It starts with a drum beat that blasts over the PA system at Progressive Field. Then, after the siren is sounded, the video boards that line the bottom of the second and third decks in the ballpark change to display fire. At that time, everyone knows to look to the scoreboard to get a glimpse of closer Emmanuel Clase walking down the steps. He fixes his hat, passes the camera and the lens slowly focuses on the No. 48 on the back of his uniform.

Clase enters the field through the bullpen door in right-center. He takes a couple slow steps on the warning track, soaking in the screams from the fans in the stands. When his foot hits the outfield grass, he hops into a trot until he reaches the mound. And once he picks up the baseball, Guardians fans (plus players and coaches) suddenly relax, knowing that there’s a 99 percent chance the game is minutes away from ending.

“It’s so nice to be able to hand him the ball in the ninth and just kind of sit back and watch,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “He’s done everything that we’ve asked and more, and it’s so fun to watch him out there just smiling.”