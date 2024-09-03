Clase makes jump in latest Cy Young poll

1. Chris Sale, LHP, Braves (31 first-place votes)Despite a streak of seven consecutive top-six finishes in the AL voting from 2012-18, the Cy Young Award eluded Sale in his prime. However, after years of battling injuries, the left-hander has put together an outstanding bounceback season that has him on the verge of his first win. Like Skubal, Sale is a candidate to win the pitching Triple Crown — he leads the NL in ERA (2.58) and wins (15) and is four K’s behind the Padres’ Dylan Cease for first in that category.