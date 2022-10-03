Clase named September’s AL Reliever of the Month
48 minutes ago
The Giants’ Camilo Doval and the Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase were recognized as the Relievers of the Month for September on Monday.
Doval’s win ends the streak of Mets closer Edwin D?az, who was named the NL Reliever of the Month at the end of June, July and August.
Doval went 2-0 and converted all nine of his save chances in September, finishing the month with a 1.38 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 13 innings.
The 25-year-old has shown a knack for finishing seasons on a high note — he also won NL Reliever of the Month honors for September 2021.
Meanwhile, Clase has won three of the past four American League Reliever of the Month Awards, including two in a row.
The MLB leader in saves with 41, Clase went 10-for-12 in save opportunities and recorded a 2.25 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 16 innings in September, helping the Guardians clinch the AL Central crown for the first time since 2018.