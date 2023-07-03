Clase, Ram?rez to represent Guardians again at All-Star Game

CHICAGO — When Emmanuel Clase learned that he was going to be a first-time All-Star last year around this time, the first words out of his mouth were, “I want to strike everybody out.” Just a few days later, he did exactly that.

Now, he’ll have an opportunity to do it again with his friend and teammate Jos? Ram?rez by his side, as the two were named Sunday night to the 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on July 11 in Seattle. This will mark Clase’s second trip to the Midsummer Classic and Ram?rez’s fifth.