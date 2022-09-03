Cleveland rotation takes two sudden blows

The Guardians have been a roster full of young and inexperienced players since the 2022 season got underway. The challenge of leaning on one pitcher who made his Major League debut on Friday and another who has five big league innings under his belt is nothing new to this team. However, at a time when the offense has been struggling to string hits together, especially in timely situations, the Guardians have been relying on their pitching staff more than they have all season. It’s clear these latest injuries could cause more problems.