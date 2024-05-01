Cleveland taking cautious approach with DeLauter 

All eyes have been on DeLauter since he stole the spotlight in big league camp … when he wasn’t even in big league camp. The 22-year-old outfielder was part of Cleveland’s depth camp this spring, meaning he and a handful of other young prospects came over to the Major League practices and games for a few weeks to get some experience and help fill innings. He was never competing for a roster spot, but he caught the attention of every coach, manager, front office member and fan in sight by hitting .520 with a 1.640 OPS, four homers and 10 RBIs in 13 Cactus League games.