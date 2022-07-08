Cleveland’s assistant GM dishes on the Minors

Harris: You’re outlining the dilemma that we’re facing. Let’s talk about [George] Valera in right field. We have to give him some exposure to left field as well. We don’t know where the opportunity is. Oscar Gonzalez has played left and right. [Steven] Kwan is playing left, [Richie] Palacios is playing left. Maybe the opportunity might be in right field. I don’t know. Then Franmil [Reyes] comes back, and he’s playing right field. Better get Valera in left field. Same thing with Nolan Jones. Now [Johnsky] Noel is in Double-A. Noel’s played third base mostly, and then we transitioned him to right field. He’s never played left field. He’s played two or three games in left field. When he goes to Double-A, Valera has to play some left field, and on occasion, we probably need to put him in center because you don’t know where the opportunity is going to be.