The easiest area to add some pop to the offense would be first base, finding a right-handed slugger who could platoon with Josh Naylor, who hit a mere .173 with a .512 OPS against lefty hurlers this season. Maybe a free agent like Trey Mancini could fill that void. Maybe the team can figure out a trade to help the offense. But the next few days can help determine which path is the best to take to better this team in 2023.