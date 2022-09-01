Cleveland’s ‘pen loses scoreless streak vs. O’s

3. Morris could bring a boostIf Morgan isn’t consistently reliable, maybe this is where Cody Morris can step in. We know he’ll be added to Cleveland’s roster on Thursday as part of the roster expansion in September. He’s a starter (like Morgan), but he’s working his way back from injury and has only stretched himself out to 60 pitches so far. And with a need for more depth in this ‘pen, it’s worth a shot to have yet another rookie try to help keep this team in first place.