Cleveland’s win fueled by a 2-run sac fly: That’s ‘Guards Ball’

Yes, you read that correctly. With one out and the bases loaded, José Ramírez lifted a fly ball to center field. Brayan Rocchio, who was on third, tagged up and raced home, prompting center fielder Cedric Mullins to fire the ball toward the plate. As Rocchio broke for home, Austin Hedges (who was on second) hightailed it to third base. And with second base open, Steven Kwan (who was on first) wanted to move up 90 feet if the throw was heading to the plate.