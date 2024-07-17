Clutch Clase earns 2nd All-Star Game save

It was the first big fly by a Red Sox player in a Midsummer Classic since Adrián González in 2011 — and it helped Duran bail out Red Sox teammate Tanner Houck, who had given up the three-run blast to Shohei Ohtani that opened the scoring in the third inning. It also earned Duran the game’s MVP Award, the first Red Sox player to win it since J.D. Drew in 2008.