Clutch ‘pen, Kwan help Guardians take set between MLB’s top teams

As speculation swirled about how active Cleveland will be at the upcoming Trade Deadline on Tuesday, the club’s strengths and weaknesses were on full display this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. It rode a strong Ben Lively to victory in Friday’s opener but dropped a laugher behind Carlos Carrasco on Saturday. Then in Sunday’s rubber game, another big performance by their MLB-best ‘pen underscored why the Guardians (63-42) sport the American League’s best record as the calendar creeps toward August.