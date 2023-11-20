Colon, V. Martinez, Manny up for ’24 HOF vote

Other noteworthy returning candidates include Carlos Beltrán, who is one of five players with 400 home runs and 300 stolen bases. He debuted on the ballot last year and garnered 46.5% of the vote. Alex Rodriguez, now in his third year of eligibility, and Manny Ramirez, in his eighth year, were two of the most fearsome hitters the game has known. But their connections to performance-enhancing drugs have likely kept their voting percentages down. Last year, Rodriguez was listed on 35.7% of ballots cast, while Ramirez was on 33.2% of ballots cast.