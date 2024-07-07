Complete All-Star Game rosters include familiar faces, 32 first-timers
July 7th, 2024
The full rosters for the 2024 All-Star Game have been revealed.
Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the American League and National League on Sunday, adding the pitchers and reserves to the fan-elected starting lineups that were revealed on July 3.
The 94th Midsummer Classic presented by Mastercard will take place on July 16 at Globe Life Field at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
This year’s rosters are packed with newbies, with 32 players receiving their first All-Star selections. That’s not to say you won’t see some old favorites as well, though — another 13 players received at least their third consecutive nod, with the pack led by Mookie Betts (eighth straight) and Freddie Freeman (sixth).
There are also 24 internationally born All-Stars on the 2024 rosters, with those players representing the Dominican Republic (10 All-Stars), Venezuela (six), Japan (two), Puerto Rico (two), Canada (one), Cuba (one), Curaçao (one) and Mexico (one).
Here’s a breakdown of the 2024 All-Star rosters — the starters, pitching staffs and reserves for each league:
Starters
AMERICAN LEAGUE
C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)3B: José Ramírez (CLE)SS: Gunnar Henderson (BAL)OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)OF: Steven Kwan (CLE)OF: Juan Soto (NYY)DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)
All but one AL starter will be taking the field with a teammate, with the Astros, Guardians, Orioles and Yankees all sending a pair.
Overall top vote-getter Aaron Judge, leading baseball in home runs (32), RBIs (83), SLG (.688) and OPS (1.118), will get a chance to make up for missing the 2023 All-Star Game due to injury. He’ll do so alongside teammate Juan Soto, with whom he’s made up one of the most potent one-two (or technically two-three) punches in baseball in 2024.
Meanwhile, after being edged out of a start last year by the Rangers’ Jonah Heim, Rutschman will be the first Orioles catcher to start an All-Star game since Terry Kennedy in 1987. Fellow Oriole and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Henderson was rewarded for his unbelievable first half, and fans clearly noticed Guerrero’s strong recovery from his slow start to the year. Outside the AL East, Kwan, leading baseball by a mile in batting average, will get his first start in his first All-Star Game alongside teammate Ramírez, playing in his sixth, and Altuve will make his franchise-record ninth appearance.
As of the announcement of the complete All-Star Game rosters, all nine are healthy and expected to make their starts.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
C: William Contreras (MIL)1B: Bryce Harper (PHI)2B: Ketel Marte (AZ)3B: Alec Bohm (PHI)SS: Trea Turner (PHI)OF: Jurickson Profar (SD)OF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)OF: Christian Yelich (MIL)DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD)
The Phillies, with the best record in baseball (58-32), lead the NL pack with three elected starters (their seven All-Stars in total lead all of baseball.) Harper, who received the most votes in the National League, has been sidelined since June 28 with a left hamstring strain but is expected back sometime in the next week, although whether he’ll choose to take his start — which would be his seventh — is still unknown. That said, Bohm and Turner, making their first and third appearances, respectively, are both healthy as of Sunday and expected to represent the Philly faithful.
Ohtani, although unable to serve as both his league’s starting pitcher and designated hitter, will be making his fourth consecutive start. Profar, playing in his 11th Major League season, is set to become the fourth-most experienced first-time All-Star in the event’s history. Teammate Tatis (right femoral stress reaction), who would have become the first player ever to start All-Star Games both at shortstop and in the outfield, isn’t expected back until August at the earliest.
Although Torey Lovullo will get the honor of managing the NL squad, as of the first announcement he will only be taking one of his own players with him — that’ll be Marte, who won the fan vote at second base. Over in the NL Central, Contreras will get his first start behind the plate following in the steps of older brother Willson, who did so in 2018, 2019 and 2022, and Yelich makes his first All-Star roster since 2019.
Pitchers
American League
Tyler Anderson *, LAA (2nd All-Star selection)Corbin Burnes ^, BAL (4th)Emmanuel Clase ^, CLE (3rd)Garrett Crochet ^, CWS (1st)Logan Gilbert *, SEA (1st)Clay Holmes *, NYY (2nd)Tanner Houck ^, BOS (1st)Seth Lugo ^, KC (1st)Mason Miller ^, OAK (1st)Cole Ragans *, KC (1st)Tarik Skubal ^, DET (1st)Kirby Yates ^, TEX (2nd)
This is a relatively new group of pitchers, with seven of them appearing in their first All-Star Game. Burnes leads the way with four appearances but the only other pitcher with more than two is Clase (three). That’s because there’s a group of exciting young pitchers who have emerged as some of the best in the sport. Starters like Skubal, Ragans and Crochet are all in the running as viable Cy Young Award candidates. In terms of who starts the game for the American League, it’ll depend on schedules, but there are options aplenty with this group.
National League
Tyler Glasnow ^, LAD (1st All-Star selection)Ryan Helsley *, STL (2nd)Jeff Hoffman ^, PHI (1st)Shota Imanaga *, CHC (1st)Reynaldo López ^, ATL (1st)Chris Sale ^, ATL (8th)Tanner Scott *, MIA (1st)Paul Skenes *, PIT (1st)Matt Strahm ^, PHI (1st)Ranger Suárez ^, PHI (1st)Robert Suarez ^, SD (1st)Logan Webb *, SF (1st)Zack Wheeler #, PHI (2nd)
This is a loaded pitching staff that also features plenty of fresh faces. Of the 13 pitchers selected, the only ones not making their first All-Star Game are Helsley, Sale and Wheeler. There’s also a clear theme of NL East representation, with seven pitchers coming from that division, including four from the Phillies. All eyes will be on Skenes, though, who has dominated as a rookie and is the first player to earn an All-Star nod in the season after being selected first overall in the Draft. Skenes has a strong case to start the All-Star Game, which would be remarkable given his trajectory.
Reserves
CATCHERS
American League
Salvador Perez ^, KC (9th All-Star selection)
Perez has been as productive as ever, earning his ninth career All-Star honors and his third in the past four seasons. The 34-year-old has been an anchor in the middle of the Royals’ lineup, hitting .276 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs. Perez’s nine All-Star nods are tied for third among all active players and are the most among active catchers.
National League
Will Smith ^, LAD (2nd)
Smith has been as productive as ever in the top half of the Dodgers’ standout lineup. The 29-year-old took a .275 average, 15 home runs and an .854 OPS into Sunday’s game against the Brewers. His power bat has been on the rise in recent days, as he smashed home runs in four straight at-bats against Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday.
INFIELDERS
American League
Carlos Correa *, MIN (3rd All-Star selection)Rafael Devers ^, BOS (3rd)Josh Naylor ^, CLE (1st)Isaac Paredes *, TB (1st)Marcus Semien ^, TEX (3rd)Bobby Witt Jr. ^, KC (1st)
Correa’s .884 OPS is the third-best of any season in his career and best since joining the Twins. Devers was rocking a career-best .940 OPS entering Sunday and is on pace for the fourth 30-home run season of his career. Naylor has already smashed a career-high 21 home runs and is a vital cog in Cleveland’s top offense. Paredes has blossomed into one of baseball’s best third basemen and has an .820 OPS and 14 home runs this year. Semien’s .673 OPS is a far cry from last year’s .826 mark, but he remains one of baseball’s best defenders and never misses a game. Witt is firmly in the MVP mix alongside Judge, Henderson and Soto with the third-best fWAR (5.4) to go with 15 home runs and 22 steals.
National League
CJ Abrams *, WSH (1st)Pete Alonso *, NYM (4th)Luis Arraez ^, SD (3rd)Mookie Betts ^, LAD (8th)Elly De La Cruz ^, CIN (1st)Freddie Freeman ^, LAD (8th)Ryan McMahon ^, COL (1st)
The 23-year-old Abrams is having a breakout season with 14 home runs, 14 steals and an .859 OPS. Alonso has become a fixture in the All-Star Game thanks to his MLB-leading 210 home runs since his 2019 debut season. Arraez is second in the National League with a .313 batting average (Ohtani and Jurickson Profar at .316) and looking to win his third straight batting title — all with different teams.
Betts was enjoying one of the best seasons of his career (.892 OPS, 3.4 fWAR in 72 games) before he suffered a broken left hand on June 16. De La Cruz is one of baseball’s most dynamic players with 4.1 fWAR, 15 home runs and 43 stolen bases. Freeman is doing what he always does with a .915 OPS, which is just above his career .903 mark. McMahon is enjoying his best season with a career-high .801 OPS.
OUTFIELDERS
American League
Jarren Duran ^, BOS (1st All-Star selection)Riley Greene ^, DET (1st)Kyle Tucker ^, HOU (3rd)
Duran has been a dynamic force as Boston’s leadoff hitter with an .815 OPS, 10 home runs, 21 steals and an MLB-best 10 triples. Greene has broken out as a 23-year-old in his third season with an .856 OPS and 17 home runs. Had Tucker not gotten hurt on June 3 and missed over a month, he would’ve been a strong candidate to start this year’s game. Tucker has a .979 OPS and 19 home runs in 60 games, but he is not expected to return until after the All-Star break.
National League
Teoscar Hernández ^, LAD (2nd)Jackson Merrill ^, SD (1st)Heliot Ramos *, SF (1st)Bryan Reynolds ^, PIT (2nd)
One of many key offseason additions for the Dodgers, Hernández has been a force in the middle of LA’s lineup with 19 home runs and a .484 SLG. The 21-year-old Merrill is the youngest All-Star this season and is a Rookie of the Year candidate with a .775 OPS, 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases. The 24-year-old Ramos has been a force for the Giants with 12 home runs and an .887 OPS in 54 games. Reynolds has once again been a steady force for the Pirates with an .827 OPS that is a tick below his career .829 mark.
DESIGNATED HITTERS
American League
David Fry ^, CLE (1st All-Star selection)Talk about one of the best stories in baseball this season. Fry debuted for the Guardians as a 27-year-old last season and was not ranked as a top 30 Cleveland prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. After a solid debut season (.735 OPS in 58 games), Fry has been one of the best hitters in the Majors this season. Among hitters with at least 200 plate appearances, Fry ranks fourth with a .412 OBP and is tied for 10th with a 160 wRC+.
National League
Marcell Ozuna ^, ATL (3rd)Were it not for Ohtani’s usual brilliance, Ozuna would have comfortably been the top option at DH in the National League. Ozuna has driven in the third-most runs (72) in the Majors, is tied for fourth with 23 home runs and ranks seventh among qualifying hitters with a 164 wRC+.