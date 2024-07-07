Complete All-Star Game rosters include familiar faces, 32 first-timers

This is a relatively new group of pitchers, with seven of them appearing in their first All-Star Game. Burnes leads the way with four appearances but the only other pitcher with more than two is Clase (three). That’s because there’s a group of exciting young pitchers who have emerged as some of the best in the sport. Starters like Skubal, Ragans and Crochet are all in the running as viable Cy Young Award candidates. In terms of who starts the game for the American League, it’ll depend on schedules, but there are options aplenty with this group.