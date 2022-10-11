Complete Division Series schedule, networks, results

Sunday, Oct. 16ALDS Game 4, HOU @ SEA 3:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)NLDS Game 5, PHI @ ATL 4:37 p.m., FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)ALDS Game 4, NYY @ CLE 7:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)NLDS Game 5, SD @ LAD 9:07 p.m., FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)

o Under any scenario, HOU @ SEA will remain at 3:07 p.m. ET. o PHI @ ATL will slide to 6:07 p.m. ET on FS1/FOX Deportes if BOTH the NYY-CLE and the LAD-SD Division Series are over after Saturday, Oct. 15. o LAD-SD on FS1/FOX Deportes can slide to 8:37 p.m. ET if the NYY-CLE series is over after Saturday, Oct. 15.