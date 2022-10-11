Complete Division Series schedule, networks, results
Mark your calendars. The race to crown the next World Series champion is underway.
The Division Series opened on Tuesday, with potential Game 5s slated for Oct. 16 (NLDS) and Oct. 17 (ALDS). FOX or FS1 will handle coverage for the NLDS, while TBS and TNT will cover the ALDS.
The 2022 World Series presented by Capital One is scheduled to open three weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 28, airing on FOX, which is hosting coverage of the Fall Classic for the 25th time.
All games are available in the US on MLB.TV (authentication to a participating Pay TV provider is required). Live games are also available in select countries outside the US. For full details click here.
This year’s postseason features a new format, expanding the pool of teams from 10 to 12 and replacing the two single-elimination Wild Card Games with four best-of-three Wild Card Series, to be followed by the best-of-five Division Series.
Tuesday, Oct. 11NLDS Game 1, PHI @ ATL 1:07 p.m. FOXALDS Game 1, SEA @ HOU 3:37 p.m. TBSALDS Game 1, CLE @ NYY 7:37 p.m. TBSNLDS Game 1, SD @ LAD 9:37 p.m. FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12NLDS Game 2, PHI @ ATL 4:35 p.m. FOXNLDS Game 2, SD @ LAD 8:37 p.m. FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13ALDS Game 2, SEA @ HOU 3:37 p.m. TBSALDS Game 2, CLE @ NYY 7:37 p.m. TBS
Friday, Oct. 14NLDS Game 3, ATL @ PHI 4:37 p.m., FS1/FOX DeportesNLDS Game 3, LAD @ SD 8:37 p.m., FS1/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 15NLDS Game 4, ATL @ PHI 2:07 p.m., FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)ALDS Game 3, HOU @ SEA 4:07 p.m., TBSALDS Game 3, NYY @ CLE 7:37 p.m., TBSNLDS Game 4, LAD @ SD 9:37 p.m., FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 16ALDS Game 4, HOU @ SEA 3:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)NLDS Game 5, PHI @ ATL 4:37 p.m., FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)ALDS Game 4, NYY @ CLE 7:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)NLDS Game 5, SD @ LAD 9:07 p.m., FS1/FOX Deportes (if necessary)
o Under any scenario, HOU @ SEA will remain at 3:07 p.m. ET. o PHI @ ATL will slide to 6:07 p.m. ET on FS1/FOX Deportes if BOTH the NYY-CLE and the LAD-SD Division Series are over after Saturday, Oct. 15. o LAD-SD on FS1/FOX Deportes can slide to 8:37 p.m. ET if the NYY-CLE series is over after Saturday, Oct. 15.
Monday, Oct. 17ALDS Game 5, SEA @ HOU 5:07 p.m., TNT (if necessary)ALDS Game 5, CLE @ NYY 7:37 p.m., TBS (if necessary)
o If there is only one game on Monday, then it will be played at 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS.
The National League Championship Series presented by loanDepot is set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 18, and will be televised by FOX or FS1. The American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot will get underway Wednesday, Oct. 19, on TBS. If necessary, Game 7 of the NLCS is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, while Game 7 of the ALCS is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The winners of the NLCS and ALCS will meet in the 2022 World Series, with the Fall Classic slated to run through Saturday, Nov. 5, if seven games are necessary.
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Tuesday, Oct. 18NLCS Game 1, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19NLCS Game 2, FOX or FS1ALCS Game 1, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20ALCS Game 2, TBS
Friday, Oct. 21NLCS Game 3, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22ALCS Game 3, TBSNLCS Game 4, FOX or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 23NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)ALCS Game 4, TBS
Monday, Oct. 24ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)NLCS Game 7, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 26ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)
WORLD SERIES
Friday, Oct. 28Game 1 (at better record), FOX
Saturday, Oct. 29Game 2 (at better record), FOX
Monday, Oct. 31Game 3, FOX
Tuesday, Nov. 1Game 4, FOX
Wednesday, Nov. 2Game 5, FOX (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at better record)
Saturday, Nov. 5Game 7, FOX (if necessary, at better record)
WILD CARD SERIES
Friday, Oct. 7Guardians 2, Rays 1 (CLE leads, 1-0)Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (PHI leads, 1-0)Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (SEA leads, 1-0)Padres 7, Mets 1 (SD leads, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15) (CLE wins, 2-0)Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (SEA wins, 2-0)Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (PHI wins, 2-0)
Sunday, Oct. 9Padres 6, Mets 0 (SD wins, 2-1)