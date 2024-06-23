‘Complete hitter’: Kwan joins in on Guardians’ power fest

Kwan has played in 48 games this season, sporting a .390 average and a .564 slugging percentage. The last player to have at least a .390 average and at least a .550 slugging percentage in the Majors was Cody Bellinger in 2019 (his NL MVP season). The last Cleveland player to do so? Toby Harrah in 1982.

“I mean, he helps everyone on the team get better, just watching him go about his business in the cages, on the field,” Schneemann said. “Defense, offense, both of those things, he’s the best in the world at.”