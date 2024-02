Carrasco has dealt with a slew of injuries since he left Cleveland. In 2021, he was limited to 12 starts due to a hamstring strain. He made 29 starts in ‘22 (with a 3.97 ERA) but still had a flare up in his left oblique toward the end of the year. Last season, he missed a month early in the year due to right elbow inflammation, and then ended his season early from a right pinky fracture.