Curry ready for season debut on Jackie Robinson Day
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Watch with Free TrialMore info >>
This browser does not support the video element.
Xzavion Curry, who was slowed this spring by a respiratory virus, makes his season debut after 2 strong rehab starts
This browser does not support the video element.