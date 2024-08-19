DeLauter makes Prospect Team of the Week

MLB Logo icon

C | The Tigers’ No. 6 prospect, acquired in the Jack Flaherty trade, posted a mind-blowing 2.019 OPS with 3 homers in 6 games for High-A West Michigan

1B | Kurtz, the No. 4 overall pick in the ’24 Draft, went 7-for-17 with 3 homers in 5 games for Single-A Stockton

2B | The Royals’ No. 13 prospect posted a 1.331 OPS in 5 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas

This browser does not support the video element. Brady House 3B | The Nats’ No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 69) posted a .333/.407/.833 slash line with 3 homers in 6 games for Triple-A Rochester

SS | Feliz, the Nats’ No. 16 prospect, posted a .556/.600/.889 slash line in 4 DSL games

OF | 3 homers and a 1.836 OPS in 5 games? That’ll play! The Giants’ No. 28 prospect had a monster week for Single-A San Jose

OF | The Mariners’ No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 48) posted a 1.563 OPS in 6 games for High-A Everett

OF | DeLauter, the Guardians’ No. 2 prospect and No. 42 on the Top 100, homered in 3 straight games for Double-A Akron

LHP | The Cardinals’ No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 85) struck out 11 batters in 7 scoreless frames for Double-A Springfield

LHP | The Padres’ No. 26 prospect struck out 9 batters in 6 perfect frames for Double-A San Antonio

LHP | 3 appearances, 3 perfect outings for the Nationals’ No. 27 prospect, who struck out 4 batters for Triple-A Rochester