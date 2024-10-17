DeLauter working hard this fall to be ‘next guy up’ for Guardians next year

Forget knocking on the big league door, DeLauter was pounding on it. But after 16 games with Double-A Akron to begin the year, his surgically repaired left foot was sore. Days later, it was confirmed to be broken for a second time since he was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 Draft. He wound up missing a month before returning — for one at-bat before knowing something wasn’t right. By the time he was cleared again, it was late July.