Despite finale loss, Guards take solace in winning road trip

Even when the Guardians’ deficit seemed to be too much to overcome, the offense chipped away in the ninth inning, plating two runs. Maybe the energy was lower than normal in the dugout, as Vogt described. The hole they were in was larger than they’ve been used to. Yet the squad forced some momentum to swing back in its favor in the ninth. It wasn’t enough to get the job done, but it was a reminder — even though the Guardians probably don’t need it at this point — that this team will not quit.