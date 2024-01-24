Don’t be surprised by shakeups as Guardians evaluate outfield

Maybe instead of projected starters, we label this category as “placeholders” for now. The Guardians have some question marks across the outfield, and who could play where won’t become clearer until Spring Training is underway. For now, we’ll stick with what they’ve turned to in the past. However, there could easily be some shakeups this year.

The one name that’s for sure is Kwan. The Guardians’ leadoff hitter will once again be a mainstay in Cleveland’s lineup. In 2022, Kwan had as consistent of a season as he could’ve asked for. Last year, he had one hot month (July, hitting .330 with an .899 OPS) and battled for the rest of the season. But the two-time Gold Glover still has excellent patience at the plate and above-average defense that makes him a no-brainer to get everyday at-bats despite any hiccups. And this year, he’s ready to right some of those wrongs.