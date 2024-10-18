Don’t sleep on these 5 Guardians who set up the G3 drama

CLEVELAND — In the other dugout, they’ve got those guys who look like Lego figures that don’t match the rest of the set. Even on their worst days, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton tower over their peers and make the field look like a well-manicured miniature. So when they connect with the ball, they pulverize it over the padded fence and round the bases with the satisfied struts of men doing what they were born to do.