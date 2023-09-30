Don’t think. Just play. Bo Naylor continues strong September

DETROIT — In the Guardians’ hitting cage, there’s a picture hanging for everyone to see. It displays a cycle of what a batter goes through. As catcher Bo Naylor described it: “Feel something, work it out too much and then you basically say, ‘Alright, forget about it. Don’t think about it.’ And then, success.”

It’s a visual representation of a simple solution: Don’t think. Just play. And that’s exactly what’s led to Naylor’s strong final month of the 2023 season.

Naylor added to his hot stretch in the Guardians’ 7-5 victory over the Tigers on Friday night at Comerica Park with a 404-foot, two-run homer and a ground-rule double.