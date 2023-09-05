Double-A affiliate supports pediatric cancer patients with special night
3:15 AM UTC
Designing a baseball jersey is one of the things Minor League teams often treasure. But Double-A Akron takes that concept to the next level during its tribute to pediatric cancer patients and their families.
The Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration, an annual tradition as long as Akron’s Canal Park has been in existence, features activities for the patients, an on-field parade and the crown jewel of the night — a patient-designed jersey worn by the players.
“It’s just one of those nights that is incredibly meaningful to us as an organization to be able to provide this,” said Jim Pfander, the president of the RubberDucks. “It is an amazing event, an emotional event and it’s really really cool.”