Double-A affiliate to host Brian Windhorst bobblehead night
4:00 PM UTC
Welcome to Promo Preview, a monthly roundup of Minor League Baseball promotions to look forward to. The season ends in September (dates vary, depending on the level of play), so don’t delay. Get out to the ballpark today and take advantage of theme nights and giveaways such as these:
Huntsville Stars NightRocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A LAA), Sept. 7
The Trash Pandas are located in Madison, Ala., a suburb of Huntsville. Their 2021 arrival filled the Minor League Baseball void that had been left by the Huntsville Stars, who relocated to Biloxi, Miss., following the 2014 season. For this year’s iteration of the Trash Pandas’ annual tribute to the Stars, the team will take the field in red throwback jerseys. If you’re in town for the game, consider stopping by the Stars’ old home of Joe Davis Stadium. The facility has since been renovated, and now hosts Huntsville’s professional soccer team. Tickets »
Final game at Trustmark Park, with commemorative coin giveawayMississippi Braves (Double-A ATL), Sept. 8
The Mississippi Braves are in the homestretch of their existence, as in 2025 the Jackson-area Southern League club will relocate to Columbus, Georgia. Sept. 8 will be the M-Braves’ final regular season game at Trustmark Park, which they have called home since their inaugural season of 2005. The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Trustmark Park commemorative coin, and after the game kids can run the bases. Running the bases is something that the M-Braves have done a lot of this season, as they broke their franchise stolen base record of 159 back on July 20. This fleet-footed squad remains within striking distance of a second-half division title, so maybe Trustmark Park has some postseason baseball in its future as well. Tickets »
LaMichael Mitchell bobblehead giveawayCharlotte Knights (Triple-A CWS), Sept. 12
LaMichael Mitchell is the Charlotte Knights’ biggest fan and has been since the 1990s (he once wrote a guest post for this writer’s blog, titled “Why I Love the Charlotte Knights”). Mitchell keeps score at every game and is known throughout the organization (and the city of Charlotte) for his enthusiasm, loyalty and kindness. Prior to the July 31 game, the Knights surprised Mitchell with the announcement that Sept. 12 will be LaMichael Mitchell Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Truist Field will receive a bobblehead of LaMichael, which depicts him wearing Knights gear and, of course, keeping score. Tickets »
Razor Shines WeekendIndianapolis Indians (Triple-A PIT), Sept. 13-15
Triple-A heroes don’t get much more heroic than Razor Shines, who played parts of nine seasons with the Indianapolis Indians. During that time (1984-89; ’91-93) he was part of multiple championship winning teams, established himself in the record books and became one of the franchise’s most popular players. During Razor Shines Weekend, the Indians will retire his No. 3 jersey and give away T-shirts and bobbleheads. Shines will be there as well, of course, throwing out first pitches, signing autographs and basking in the well-deserved adulation. Razor is a cut above. Tickets »
Fan Appreciation DayPortland Sea Dogs (Double-A BOS), Sept. 14
Portland’s annual Fan Appreciation promotion, first staged in 1997, was inspired by a 1989 baseball movie you may be familiar with. Prior to the game the players and coaches, wearing 1926 Portland Eskimos throwback uniforms, emerge from a cornfield and walk onto Hadlock Field’s outfield grass. Following this cinematic entrance, they proceed into the stands and personally thank fans for the support they’ve provided throughout the season. Few, if any, fan appreciation promos can match the mystique and grandeur that this annual tradition reliably delivers. Tickets »
‘Last Game’ ball giveawayTennessee Smokies (Double-A CHC), Sept. 15
The aforementioned Mississippi Braves aren’t the only Southern League team that is saying goodbye to its ballpark. The Tennessee Smokies, located in the town of Sevierville, will move to a new facility in nearby Knoxville next season. Sept. 15 marks the last regular season game at Smokies Stadium, with the first 2,000 fans receiving a commemorative ‘Last Game’ baseball. The Smokies currently hold a formidable lead in their division, however, so fans very well might have additional opportunities to say goodbye. There’s no better way to close out a ballpark than winning a championship. Tickets »
Quick Hits
Five more upcoming promotions of note, recapped in 38 words or less.
Calf Fries socks giveawayAmarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A AZ), Sept. 1
The Sod Poodles debuted their Calf Fries alternate identity last season, to resounding success. Thanks to this sock giveaway, fans can display Calf Fries on calves and thighs. Tickets »
Night of Horrible PromotionsHickory Crawdads (High-A TEX), Sept. 5
Being good is overrated. On this very special evening, the Crawdads report that they will rig their on-field games and play awful music. Embrace the putridity. Tickets »
Brian Windhorst bobblehead giveawayAkron RubberDucks (Double-A CLE), Sept. 14
Before he entered the upper echelon of the NBA media ecosystem, Brian Windhorst was just a kid from Akron. The RubberDucks pay tribute to the local boy who made good the only way they know how: with a bobblehead. Tickets »
Josh Whetzel bobblehead giveawayRochester Red Wings (Triple-A WAS), Sept. 21
Josh Whetzel, voice of the Red Wings since 2003, is honored with a bobblehead that depicts him in a familiar situation: Headset on, microphone in front of him and scorebook at the ready. Tickets »