Double-A affiliate to host Brian Windhorst bobblehead night

The Mississippi Braves are in the homestretch of their existence, as in 2025 the Jackson-area Southern League club will relocate to Columbus, Georgia. Sept. 8 will be the M-Braves’ final regular season game at Trustmark Park, which they have called home since their inaugural season of 2005. The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Trustmark Park commemorative coin, and after the game kids can run the bases. Running the bases is something that the M-Braves have done a lot of this season, as they broke their franchise stolen base record of 159 back on July 20. This fleet-footed squad remains within striking distance of a second-half division title, so maybe Trustmark Park has some postseason baseball in its future as well. Tickets »