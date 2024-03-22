Double-A affiliate will salute Sojourner Truth

Great Mustaches of History Night featuring Paul Skenes Bobblestache (and head) giveawayAltoona Curve, April 13A lot of teams save their premier giveaway items for the summer months, but not the Curve. On April 13th – the penultimate game of their first homestand of the season – they’ll give away 1,000 Paul Skenes figurines that feature not one, but two, bobbling appendages. Skenes, selected by the Pirates with the first overall pick of the 2023 Draft, has impressive stuff and an even more impressive ‘stache. On this hirsute night at the ballpark, Skenes’ upper lip adornment will be celebrated along with other great mustaches from the annals of human history.