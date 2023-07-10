Draft Day 1: LIVE pick-by-pick rundown, analysis
3 minutes ago
The 2023 MLB Draft is here. Day 1 includes the first 70 selections, covering Rounds 1 and 2, Competitive Balance Rounds A and B, a Prospect Promotion Incentive pick, plus three compensation picks.
Round 1 is underway now, live on MLB Network, MLB.com and ESPN. Days 2 (Rounds 3-10) and 3 (Rounds 11-20) begin at 2 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday and will stream live exclusively on MLB.com.
Follow along here all night for a rundown of every pick with analysis by MLB Pipeline and MLB Network experts.
1) Pirates: Paul Skenes, RHP, Louisiana StateAfter it sounded like the Pirates were looking more at this class’ offensive options, they opted to go with the best player on MLB Pipeline’s Draft Top 250. Considered by many to be a generational type of talent, Skenes was the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, according to evaluators. In his only year with LSU after transferring from Air Force, the former two-way player (He was a catcher!) put up video game numbers in helping the Tigers win the College World Series, finishing with a 1.69 ERA, 15.3 K/9 and just 1.5 BB/9. His 80-grade fastball sat 98 mph and regularly hit triple digits, his slider is unhittable and his power changeup has the chance to be outstanding as well. Skenes isn’t expected to need too much time to get to the big leagues; some scouts think he could get Major League hitters out with his stuff right now. More >
2) Nationals: Dylan Crews, OF, Louisiana StateBased on pre-Draft buzz, the only thing that might have kept the Nationals from taking Paul Skenes with their pick was if the Pirates selected him, and that’s exactly what happened. Most felt that if this happened, the Nats would go with Skenes’ teammate, Crews, who was the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Winner and sat atop many Draft boards. The center fielder has a track record of success in the SEC and saved the best for last, hitting .426/.567/.713 in 2023. He can play center field and hit for average and power thanks to an advanced approach at the plate, one that helped him walk more times than he struck out in his LSU career. Like Skenes, it shouldn’t take Crews long to be big league ready; he’s the kind of college hitter who could handle an aggressive assignment and make a beeline to Washington. More >
3) Tigers: Max Clark, OF, Franklin (Ind.) HSWhile this isn’t a huge surprise, as Clark was in the mix at No. 1 and throughout the top five, projections were typically college hitters in this spot, so it’s a little surprising not to see Wyatt Langford go here. That said, Clark might have as high of an upside as anyone in this class. He has the best all-around set of tools in the class and has the chance to have all five at his disposal. He’s a no-doubt center fielder who can really run and has a plus arm from the outfield. He makes consistently hard contact, and while power was the one tool seemingly behind the others, he’d made strides in adding strength during his senior year. Clark plays with a ton of energy and passion at all times. More >
4) Rangers: Wyatt Langford, OF, FloridaLangford didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called. Some scouts felt he belonged in the same conversation as Dylan Crews, at least in terms of his offensive potential. After not playing much during his freshman year at Florida, Langford burst onto the scene in 2022, hitting 26 homers and finishing with a 1.166 OPS. He somehow upped his game this past season with a 1.282 OPS, walking more times than he struck out while hitting 21 homers. The only thing he hasn’t done much of, compared to Crews, is play center field, though some feel the right-handed hitter has the athleticism to do so, so it will be interesting to see if the Rangers give him a chance to at least start his pro career there. The Rangers have now selected a college player in the first round for a fifth straight year. More >
5) Twins: Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS, Southport, N.C.While we didn’t predict them in the correct order, the top five talents in the class left the board in the top five. There was a lot of talk that the Twins might end up going with a college hitter here, as they are a team that often lean on their model to inform picks. The left-handed hitter has a ton of power, both now and in the future, and really helped his profile by showing he can play center field and demonstrating more athleticism than he had in the past. More >
6) Athletics: Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand CanyonThe son of former big leaguer Jack Wilson, Jacob plays the same position as his dad and will be able to do so for a very long time. He also has a very strong track record of hitting, with a .977 OPS in his GCU career. He hit .412/.461/.635 as a junior and continued to be perhaps the best contact hitter in college baseball, striking out in just 2.3 percent of his plate appearances as a junior. More >
7) Reds: Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake ForestAfter Paul Skenes, Lowder was the best, and most consistent, college pitcher in the class. And while the Reds were looking at a number of hitters available, they couldn’t pass up his combination of stuff, command and competitiveness. He has enough fastball velocity, up to 97 mph at times with good sink, but it’s his plus changeup that’s a separator, and his slider flashes plus. Lowder throws strikes with all three, and it’s easy to dream of him getting to Cincinnati in a hurry. More >
8) Royals: Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton (Texas) HSThe Royals are no stranger to taking a high schooler this high, having taken their No. 5 prospect, Frank Mozzicato, No. 7 overall in 2021. Like in that scenario, it looks like the Royals have gotten a very good talent who will also be a money saver, so it will be interesting to see how they use their bonus pool money moving forward, with an extra pick at No. 66 overall providing a bigger pool. High school catching can be a risky demographic, but Mitchell has the chance to hit, and with power, and he’s got all the tools to stick behind the plate. More >
9) Rockies: Chase Dollander, RHP, TennesseeAll signs pointed to the Rockies targeting pitching, and with Rhett Lowder off the board, Dollander was the next-best option among college arms. Stuff-wise, he belongs up this high, with a plus fastball and slider to go along with a good changeup and curve. His results this year didn’t match the stuff, with his command suffering at times. Some believe Dollander’s issues can be fixed with pro instruction, something the Rockies are banking on. More >
10) Marlins: Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit HS, Portland, Ore.Meyer was considered the best high school arm in the class, offering an enticing combination of stuff, feel for pitching and projection. Coming from the same high school program as Phillies prospect (and 2023 Futures Game starter) Mick Abel, Meyer has a fastball that flirts with triple digits and a slider that should be plus in time. He also has better feel for a changeup than many prepsters and generally is around the strike zone, with frontline starter potential. More >
11) Angels: Nolan Schanuel, 1B, Florida AtlanticThis has long been considered a landing spot for a college bat; it was a matter of which one. The Angels like taking advanced players who can get to the big leagues quickly, and after their success with Zach Neto last year, Schanuel fits what the Halos are trying to do. He was arguably the best performer in the college game in 2023, hitting .447 with a 1.483 OPS and a ridiculous 14/71 K/BB ratio. He might be athletic enough to handle an outfield corner, but it’s the bat that will carry him. More >
12) D-backs: Tommy Troy, SS, StanfordTroy hit well in his sophomore year at Stanford, then kept it going with a strong Cape Cod League last summer to put himself more firmly on the first-round map. He turned it up a notch as a junior, hitting close to .400 with 17 homers and 17 steals. He’s athletic and runs well, and he has shown the ability to play three infield positions. More >
13) Cubs: Matt Shaw, SS, MarylandOne of the better pure college hitters in the class, Shaw earned Cape Cod League MVP honors last summer, then posted a 1.142 OPS with 24 homers and 18 steals for the Terrapins in 2023. He played mostly shortstop in college but moved around a bit early and while playing on the Cape, with most thinking second base is the best home for him long-term if he stays on the dirt. More >
14) Red Sox: Kyle Teel, C, VirginiaTeel was a solid high school prospect in 2020 but removed his name from the Draft so he could head to Virginia. Three years later, he played his way into the top 15. He’s a super-athletic backstop who has the chance to stick behind the plate with an arm that’s easily plus. He’s a left-handed hitter with an advanced approach who seemed to find a good balance between hitting for average and power in 2023. This breaks a streak of four straight high school hitters taken by the Red Sox with their first-round picks. More >
15) White Sox: Jacob Gonzalez, SS, MississippiGonzalez’s name was coming up as high as No. 5 to the Twins. With a solid approach, Gonzalez works counts and draws walks, and he did a better job in 2023 of not getting power-happy while still finishing with a .999 OPS. The left-handed hitter has the chance to be an above-average hitter with better than average power, though it remains to be seen if he can stick at shortstop at the next level, with third or second perhaps better long-term options. More >
16) Giants: Bryce Eldridge, 1B/RHP, Madison HS, Vienna, Va.The most interesting part of this pick is that Eldridge was announced as a two-way player, and he’ll join Reggie Crawford as a two-way guy in the organization. His bat had jumped ahead of his mound work during his senior season, with impressive raw power from the left side. The 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher does have arm strength, with a fastball that touches 96-97 and some feel for spin and a changeup, but his pitching might take more time to develop than his bat. More >
17) Orioles: Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, VanderbiltBradfield’s carrying tool is his speed, and he has plenty of it, earning an 80 grade on the scouting scale for his wheels. He should be a serious basestealing threat at the next level, and his speed helps him be a premium defender in center field. While he has added a little strength, his game is making contact and getting on base so he can use that speed to his greatest advantage. The O’s have now taken a college hitter with three of their last four opening picks. More >
18) Brewers: Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake ForestIf you like power, you’re going to like Wilken. He has as much raw pop as anyone in the class, and he got to it in college, setting Wake Forest records for career homers after smashing 31 this season. He improved his overall approach in 2023, with more walks than strikeouts (though there will always likely be some swing and miss to his game), helping him get to his pop even more. He might be able to stick at third, but it’s the bat the Brewers bought here. That’s now five straight college bats in the first round for Milwaukee. More >
19) Rays: Brayden Taylor, 3B, Texas ChristianWe were hearing Taylor’s name as high as No. 6, so the Rays are likely very excited his sweet left-handed swing was still on the board here. He makes a ton of hard contact and does a good job working counts, helping him get to his power more. He profiles as someone who should hit for average and power even if he hunted homers more in 2023 (and got them, with 23). He’s a good athlete and defender, with more projection than many college bats. More >
20) Blue Jays: Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest HS, Dover, Fla.One of the youngest players in the class, the 17-year-old Nimmala offers an intriguing combination of projection and raw power in a middle infielder package. He can drive the ball to all fields and should tap into that raw pop more consistently as he refines his approach. He has every chance to stick at shortstop for a long time and has impressive upside, with the potential to develop plus tools across the board. More >
21) Cardinals: Chase Davis, OF, ArizonaSince his high school days, Davis — whose name came up as early as the Red Sox’s pick at 14 — has shown glimpses of his plus raw power from the left side of the plate. In 2023, he carried over some adjustments and showed a much better approach, cutting down his strikeout rate considerably and upping his power production as a result. He’s probably a corner outfielder in the future but could get the chance to play center to start out. More >
22) Mariners: Colt Emerson, SS/3B, Glenn HS, New Concord, OhioA year ago, the Mariners took a left-handed-hitting middle infielder out of the high school ranks in Cole Young, and they did it again here. Emerson has a similar profile to Young as a prep player with the chance to be a plus hitter with a very advanced approach at the plate. There is power for him to grow into as well, and while he’s a solid defender, he may not play shortstop forever, but third or second could work just fine.
23) Guardians: Ralphy Velazquez, C/1B, Huntington Beach (Calif.) HSA number of high school bats were mentioned here, and Velazquez has a chance to be a really good one. A left-handed hitter who stood out at USA Baseball’s National High School Invitational this spring, Velazquez routinely finds the barrel and has plenty of raw power and strength to tap into. There’s some question about whether he can stick behind the plate, but even if he has to move to first, his bat should profile well there.
24) Braves: Hurston Waldrep, RHP, FloridaThe Braves didn’t think Waldrep would still be available, as he was generally perceived to be one of four college arms who were sure-fire first-rounders. Purely in terms of stuff, Waldrep belonged higher than here, with a fastball that touches the upper 90s, a solid slider and an absolutely nasty splitter that misses bats at a very high rate. The only thing holding the Gators right-hander back is his command, something he can refine to be a starter long-term. More >
25) Padres: Dillon Head, OF, Homewood-Flossmoor HS, Flossmoor, Ill.
26) Yankees: George Lombard Jr., SS/3B, Gulliver Prep, Pinecrest, Fla.
27) Phillies: Aidan Miller, SS, Mitchell HS, New Port Richey, Fla.