Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis

4) Rangers: Wyatt Langford, OF, FloridaLangford didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called. Some scouts felt he belonged in the same conversation as Dylan Crews, at least in terms of his offensive potential. After not playing much during his freshman year at Florida, Langford burst onto the scene in 2022, hitting 26 homers and finishing with a 1.166 OPS. He somehow upped his game this past season with a 1.282 OPS, walking more times than he struck out while hitting 21 homers. The only thing he hasn’t done much of, compared to Crews, is play center field, though some feel the right-handed hitter has the athleticism to do so, so it will be interesting to see if the Rangers give him a chance to at least start his pro career there. The Rangers have now selected a college player in the first round for a fifth straight year. More >