Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis
59 minutes ago
Day 1 of the MLB Draft is in the books, with the first 80 selections covering Rounds 1 and 2, eight compensation picks and Competitive Balance Rounds A and B. Read below for a rundown of all Day 1 picks, including analysis of all Round 1 selections from MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo.
The Draft continues Monday with rounds 2-10. MLB.com will stream all nine rounds, starting at 2 p.m. ET, with one minute between picks. The Draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m. ET, with no delay between selections, all heard on MLB.com.
Round 1
1) Orioles: Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater (Okla.) HSDespite all the chatter that the Orioles might do a discount deal and select a player who would sign for a bonus below the recommended allotment, they went for talent at No. 1 overall. Holliday is the best combination of hitting ability and ceiling in this Draft, and a great fit for a strong Orioles farm system. He’s a legitimate five-tool shortstop, who improved in all phases of his game this spring. MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds compared him to Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. on the broadcast and I like that comp. – Callis More >
2) D-backs: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS, Peachtree Corners, Ga.Everybody knew the D-backs coveted Jones and they pounced on the top-rated player on MLB Pipeline’s Top 250. It’s an easy comparison, but he reminds so many evaluators of his father, Andruw Jones, at the same age. He has the same Gold Glove potential in center field and he has one of the best power-speed combinations in this Draft. I know everybody focuses on the tools first, and rightfully so, but he has an advanced approach and feel for his swing as well. This is the first time the top two overall picks in the Draft were the sons of former Major Leaguers. – Callis More >
3) Rangers: Kumar Rocker, RHP, Tri-City ValleyCats (Frontier League)Well we knew this Draft was going to be unpredictable, but we didn’t know it was going to turn like this so quickly. Rocker, of course, was a contender to go No. 1 overall in the ’21 Draft and went No. 10 to the Mets, who decided not to offer him any signing bonus because of concerns about his medicals. That meant he had to come back to the Draft this year. He pitched well in Independent ball this summer, though it was revealed recently that he had shoulder surgery last fall. The Rangers obviously felt comfortable enough to take him very high, and they don’t pick again until the fourth round after forfeiting a series of picks to sign premium free agents (such as Marcus Semien and Corey Seager) this past winter. Rocker gets to reunite with his Vanderbilt teammate Jack Leiter, who represented the Rangers in the Futures Game in L.A. on Saturday. – Mayo More >
4) Pirates: Termarr Johnson, INF, Mays HS, Ga.The Pirates have to be happy here because it seems like they locked on Johnson late if he didn’t go No. 1 to the Orioles. He’s the best pure hitter in the Draft, and many scouts say he’s the best pure high school hitter they’ve ever seen. Yes, he’s probably a second baseman as a pro despite being listed as a shortstop now, but if he produces along the lines of Robinson Can? — and he’s capable — that works out great for Pittsburgh. – Callis More >
5) Nationals: Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.The Nationals went upside here with Green, who might have the highest ceiling of any player in the Draft. The son of former NFL Pro Bowl tight end Eric Green, Elijah has incredible tools. There were some concerns with swing and miss in his offensive game last summer, but he answered them enough this summer at IMG Academy to land in the top five. Green’s selection ensured that this is the first Draft since 1971 that no college players were selected within the top five picks. – Mayo More >
6) Marlins: Jacob Berry, 3B/OF, Louisiana StateThe Marlins got the best combination of hitting ability, power and plate discipline in college baseball with Berry. A comp I heard that I like is that he’s a switch-hitting version of White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn, who went No. 3 overall in 2019 out of Cal. There are some questions about his defensive home, but to his credit, he wants to work to stay at third base. Even if he winds up in the outfield or first base or even as a designated hitter, that bat will play. – Callis More >
7) Cubs: Cade Horton, RHP, OklahomaThere was a lot of late buzz that Horton might sneak into the top 10 picks after his stellar postseason run and the Cubs made the move here at seven. While he missed all of the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery and didn’t really catch fire until his final five starts this year, he showed enough that in my mind he was the best college pitcher available. He’s a quality athlete with a fastball that reaches 98 mph and a wipeout slider that touches 90. A two-way player at Oklahoma, he could really take off now that he’s healthy and will focus only on pitching. – Callis More >
8) Twins: Brooks Lee, SS, Cal PolyLee was a solid high school prospect, but wanted to play for his dad at Cal Poly. After coming back from a gruesome hamstring and knee injury, he’s proven to be perhaps the best college hitter in this Draft class. He has an extremely advanced approach at the plate and almost never strikes out. There’s plenty of power to tap into, which should serve him well since he probably profiles best at third base at the next level. – Mayo More >
9) Royals: Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia TechAfter a huge summer as the best hitter for Team USA, Cross headed into the spring as one of the best all-around college hitters in this class. He did nothing to dampen the excitement by showing off five average or better tools across the board. He has a chance to hit and with plenty of power. The Royals can send him out as a center fielder because he has the speed right now to play there. Even if he eventually slides to a corner, he has the offensive profile to fit there as well. – Mayo More >
10) Rockies: Gabriel Hughes, RHP, GonzagaHughes is the first fully healthy pitcher to come off the board as he took the ball every Friday for Gonzaga this year. He got tired near the end of the season as he surpassed his career-high innings total, but he’s a rare college arm with some ceiling and a potential three-pitch mix to go along with a prototypical starting pitcher build. – Mayo More >
11) Mets: Kevin Parada, C, Georgia TechWith the surprises in the top 10 picks, Parada wound up lasting longer than expected. The latest blue chip catching prospect to come out of Georgia Tech following Jason Varitek, Matt Wieters and Joey Bart, he’s an offensive-minded backstop. He set a school record with 26 homers this spring and has good feel for the barrel using the whole field, while letting his power come naturally. He catches well enough to remain behind the plate, but he’ll need to improve his throwing. – Callis More >
12) Tigers: Jace Jung, 2B, Texas TechThe Tigers really wanted a college bat at 12 and have to be pleased that Jung got down to them. A potential top-five pick coming into the season, he was a little banged up physically at Texas Tech this spring but continued to rake and controlled the strike zone like he always has. He’s a similar hitter to his older brother Josh, whom the Rangers took eighth overall in 2019. There’s some question as to whether Jung can stay at second base, but his bat should profile at a variety of positions. – Callis More >
13) Angels: Zach Neto, SS, CampbellThe shocker here is that virtually anybody who did a mock draft had the Angels — who famously took pitchers with all 20 of their picks a year ago — taking a pitcher. Instead, they wound up with one of the best hitters in college baseball and the first first-rounder in Campbell history. He has an unconventional setup with a huge leg kick and an uphill swing, but he’s a career .403 hitter thanks to his exceptional hand-eye coordination. He has a strong arm at shortstop and his instincts may allow him to remain in the position, though he could wind up as an offensive second baseman. – Callis More >
14) Mets: Jett Williams, SS, Rockwall-Heath (Texas) HSHe’s the smallest player on our Draft Top 250, but Jett Williams (listed at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds) is also a personal favorite of an awful lot of scouts. He’s one of the best hitters in the high school class with a quick right-handed stroke and a nice feel for the barrel. He’s a plus runner with some sneaky pop and while there’s some question of him staying at shortstop, he should be able to play second base, and at worst he’s a center fielder. – Callis More >
15) Padres: Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford HS, Ga.Before Lesko had Tommy John surgery in April, he was the overwhelming favorite to be the first pitcher selected. An ultra-polished high school arm, he has a 92-97 mph fastball and one of the best high school changeups in years. He also has an improving curveball and advanced control. Even though he had his elbow reconstructed, he should move quickly once he comes back. – Callis More >
16) Guardians: Chase DeLauter, OF, James MadisonWherever DeLauter has been, he’s hit, whether it’s at James Madison or in the Cape Cod League (a summer wood bat league for top college prospects). Not every scout loves his mechanics at the plate, but he’s shown an ability to hit and with power, with one of the most advanced approaches of any hitting prospect in the Draft. – Mayo More >
17) Phillies: Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman HS, Las VegasThe son of longtime Major Leaguer Carl Crawford, Justin Crawford possesses a lot of the same tools his dad did, particularly the elite speed. That speed should enable him to be a basestealing threat throughout his career, and he has a good chance to stay in center field, because the one tool he has better than his dad is his throwing arm. It’s a top-of-the-lineup profile with a chance to be an above-average hitter. – Mayo More >
18) Reds: Cam Collier, 3B, Chipola (Fla.) JCThe son of former big leaguer Lou Collier, Cam was slated to be in the class of 2023, but he reclassified and headed to Chipola Junior College instead of his junior year of high school, making him one of the youngest players (17) in this Draft class. He showed an advanced hit tool while at Chipola and then was unfazed when he headed to the Cape Cod League — a showcase league usually loaded with rising college juniors — this summer. His name had been popping up as high as No. 4 at one point during Draft season. He has the tools to stick at third base and should grow into the power to profile there. – Mayo More >
19) A’s: Daniel Susac, C, ArizonaSusac is a Draft-eligible sophomore who has performed extremely well in both seasons at the University of Arizona. He can drive the ball to all fields with the chance to have at least above-average power. He has a solid approach at the plate, giving more confidence he’ll hit enough to tap into that power consistently at the next level. A former high school quarterback, he’s pretty athletic for his size (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) and proved to scouts that he can stick behind the plate and follow in his brother Andrew’s footsteps to the big leagues. – Mayo More >
20) Braves: Owen Murphy, RHP, Riverside-Brookfield HS, Ill.It’s always difficult to pinpoint where the high school pitchers are going, and while Murphy got a lot of late attention from scouts, I don’t think anybody saw him going at No. 20. (We had him ranked No. 48 on our pre-Draft rankings.) That said, he’s a talented two-way player who excelled during the showcase circuit last summer and again this spring. He has a low-90s fastball with quality shape and action, lands his slider for strikes, and also mixes in a curveball and changeup. He’s a four-pitch guy with good control and, oh by the way, he finished among the national high school leaders with 18 homers. He’ll be a full-time pitcher moving forward. – Callis More >
21) Mariners: Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny HS, Wexford, Pa.If you see Young once, you might not be wowed by one tool. Watch him for a week, you realize that he can impact a game in many ways. A left-handed-hitting shortstop, Young has very impressive bat-to-ball skills and can drive the ball to all fields. He’s an above-average runner who has every chance to stay at shortstop with enough arm and range to play the premier position. – Mayo More >
22) Cardinals: Cooper Hjerpe, LHP, Oregon StateIn a year when the college pitching crop was thinned out because of injuries, Hjerpe stands out for staying healthy and for being one of the most consistent college starters in the game. He is the prototypical college lefty with relatively average stuff, though his curveball is above average. Hjerpe has the ability to command all three of his pitches. It all comes from a slightly unorthodox delivery that adds deception and makes for an uncomfortable at-bat. – Mayo More >
23) Blue Jays: Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage HS, Plantation, Fla.A product of Florida power American Heritage — the same high school that produced Eric Hosmer and Deven Marrero among other recent big leaguers — Barriera was the top left-handed pitcher of any kind on our Draft Top 250. He has three above-average pitches. His fastball goes up to 96, and he possesses a low-80s slider and an outstanding changeup, all of which he can command very well, especially for a high schooler. – Mayo More >
24) Red Sox: Mikey Romero, SS, Orange Lutheran HS, Calif.This is the second time in three years that the Red Sox have surprised people by picking a California high school middle infielder. In 2020, it was Nick Yorke with the No. 17 overall pick, and this time it was Romero, a solid all-around shortstop prospect. Romero is a left-handed hitter with outstanding contact skills and plenty of bat speed to succeed at the next level. He has all the defensive actions you would want, and the strong arm to boot, to stick at shortstop for a long time. – Mayo More >
25) Yankees: Spencer Jones, OF, VanderbiltThis pick has been rumored for a while. The Yankees — who famously employ a pair of extremely tall sluggers in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton — really like Jones’ mix of size (6-foot-7, 225 pounds) and athleticism. His combination of bat speed, strength and leverage creates a ton of raw left-handed power. He covers ground in right field and has average arm strength. – Callis More >
26) White Sox: Noah Schultz, LHP, Oswego East HS, Ill.I did not see this one coming. Schultz has a ton of upside, but I honestly thought he was going to end up at Vanderbilt instead of signing. The White Sox — who presumably feel confident they can sign the Illinois native — have an affinity for high school pitchers and they got a really intriguing one in the 6-foot-9 left-hander with a low three-quarters arm slot. He can touch 96 mph with his fastball and the sweep on his slider could make it impossible to hit. – Callis More >
27) Brewers: Eric Brown Jr., SS, Coastal CarolinaWe didn’t have Brown projected as a first-round pick (he was No. 63 on our pre-Draft rankings), but we knew that analytically driven teams liked him. He has an unusual setup at the plate, but has great hand-eye coordination and barrels balls with ease. He could be a 15-to-20-homer guy and his high baseball IQ, solid arm strength, and quick hands and feet make him one of the best defensive shortstops in the college ranks. – Mayo More >
28) Astros: Drew Gilbert, OF, TennesseeThe sparkplug on a Tennessee team that ranked No. 1 for most of the college season, Gilbert has some of the best bat-to-ball skills in this year’s college class. He can get a little too homer-happy at times, but he does have 15-to-20 homer power without selling out. He’s a solid-to-plus runner who is very aggressive on the bases and in center field. His future is definitely as a center fielder, but he has also shown a fastball that touches 93 mph and a promising curveball in a relief role. – Callis More >
29) Rays: Xavier Isaac, 1B, East Forsyth Senior HS, N.C.Isaac has some of the best high school power in the Draft. He’s a 6-foot-4, 240-pounder loaded with strength and bat speed. He does a really nice job of focusing on making hard contact and letting his power come naturally. He was difficult to get a read on because he missed most of 2021 and most of the showcase circuit last summer. Although he didn’t crack the top 100 in our pre-Draft rankings (No. 113) there’s huge upside in this bat. – Callis More >
30) Giants: Reggie Crawford, LHP/1B, ConnecticutWe had been hearing the Giants might go with a high-upside, risky pick here, and boy did they. Crawford has everything you dream about in a pitcher; he’s left-handed, he’s 6-foot-4, he has an elite level fastball and a killer slider. The only problem is, nobody has seen him pitch much. He’s only thrown eight innings in his college career and had Tommy John surgery before the 2022 season began. It was interesting to see him get announced as a two-way player, something he did briefly at UConn when he was healthy. It makes me wonder if the Giants will let him hit for a little bit while his elbow gets healthy. – Mayo More >
Note: The Dodgers were the one team without a first-round pick in 2022. Their top pick fell 10 spots due to exceeding the competitive balance tax threshold, and their first selection is No. 40 overall.
Compensation picks
31) Rockies: Sterlin Thompson, OF, Florida(Compensation for Trevor Story signing with Red Sox)
32) Reds: Sal Stewart, 3B, Westminster Christian HS, Fla.(Compensation for Nick Castellanos signing with Phillies)
Competitive Balance Round A
33) Orioles: Dylan Beavers, OF, UC-Berkeley
34) D-backs: Landon Sims, RHP, Mississippi State
35) Braves: JR Ritchie, RHP, Bainbridge HS, Wash.
36) Pirates: Thomas Harrington, RHP, Campbell
37) Guardians: Justin Campbell, RHP, Oklahoma State
38) Rockies: Jordan Beck, OF, Tennessee
Round 2
40) Dodgers: Dalton Rushing, C, Louisville
41) Red Sox: Cutter Coffey, SS, Liberty HS, Bakersfield, Calif.
42) Orioles: Max Wagner, 3B, Clemson
43) D-backs: Ivan Melendez, 1B, Texas
44) Pirates: Hunter Barco, LHP, Florida
45) Nationals: Jake Bennett, LHP, Oklahoma
46) Marlins: Jacob Miller, RHP, Liberty Union HS, Ohio
47) Cubs: Jackson Ferris, LHP, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
48) Twins: Connor Prielipp, LHP, Alabama
49) Royals: Cayden Wallace, 3B, Arkansas
50) Rockies: Jackson Cox, RHP, Toutle Lake HS, Wash.
51) Tigers: Peyton Graham, SS, Oklahoma
52) Mets: Blade Tidwell, RHP, Tennessee
53) Padres: Adam Mazur, RHP, Iowa
54) Guardians: Parker Messick, LHP, Florida State
55) Reds: Logan Tanner, C, Mississippi State
56) A’s: Henry Bolte, OF, Palo Alto (Calif.) HS
57) Braves: Cole Phillips, RHP, Boerne (Texas) HS
58) Mariners: Tyler Locklear, 3B/1B, Virginia Commonwealth
59) Cardinals: Brycen Mautz, LHP, San Diego
60) Blue Jays: Josh Kasevich, SS, Oregon
61) Yankees: Drew Thorpe, RHP, Cal Poly
62) White Sox: Peyton Pallette, RHP, Arkansas
63) Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Crowder JC, Mo.
64) Astros: Jacob Melton, OF, Oregon State
65) Rays: Brock Jones, OF, Stanford
66) Giants: Carson Whisenhunt, LHP, East Carolina
Competitive Balance Round B
67) Orioles: Jud Fabian, OF, Florida
68) Twins: Tanner Schobel, SS, Virginia Tech
69) A’s: Clark Elliott, OF, Michigan
70) Rays: Chandler Simpson, SS, Georgia Tech
71) Rays: Ryan Cermak, SS, Illinois State
72) Brewers: Robert Moore, 2B, Arkansas
73) Reds: Justin Boyd, OF, Oregon State
74) Mariners: Walter Ford, RHP, Pace (Fla.) HS
Compensation picks:
75) Mets: Nick Morabito, OF, Gonzaga College HS, Washington D.C.(Compensation for Noah Syndergaard signing with the Angels)
76) Braves: Blake Burkhalter, RHP, Auburn(Compensation for Freddie Freeman signing with the Dodgers)
77) Blue Jays: Tucker Toman, SS, Hammond School, S.C.(Compensation for Marcus Semien signing with the Rangers)
78) Blue Jays: Cade Doughty, 2B, Louisiana State(Compensation for Robbie Ray signing with the Mariners)
79) Red Sox: Roman Anthony, OF, Stoneman Douglas HS, Fla.(Compensation for Eduardo Rodriguez signing with the Tigers)
80) Astros: Andrew Taylor, RHP, Central Michigan(Compensation for Carlos Correa signing with the Twins)