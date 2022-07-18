Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis

3) Rangers: Kumar Rocker, RHP, Tri-City ValleyCats (Frontier League)Well we knew this Draft was going to be unpredictable, but we didn’t know it was going to turn like this so quickly. Rocker, of course, was a contender to go No. 1 overall in the ’21 Draft and went No. 10 to the Mets, who decided not to offer him any signing bonus because of concerns about his medicals. That meant he had to come back to the Draft this year. He pitched well in Independent ball this summer, though it was revealed recently that he had shoulder surgery last fall. The Rangers obviously felt comfortable enough to take him very high, and they don’t pick again until the fourth round after forfeiting a series of picks to sign premium free agents (such as Marcus Semien and Corey Seager) this past winter. Rocker gets to reunite with his Vanderbilt teammate Jack Leiter, who represented the Rangers in the Futures Game in L.A. on Saturday. – Mayo More >