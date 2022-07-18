Draft Day 2: Overview, schedule, best available

Brock Porter, RHP, St. Mary’s Prep, Orchard Lake, Mich. (No. 11)Considered Michigan’s best prep pitcher since former Brave Steve Avery, Porter possesses the best fastball of the high school pitchers available. Topping out at 100 mph and sitting consistently in the 94-97 mph range, the 19-year-old went 9-0 with an 0.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 58 innings, and he threw three no-hitters. Porter is committed to Clemson and would be Draft-eligible again in 2024 as a sophomore if he does not turn pro this summer. More >>