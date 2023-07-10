Draft Day 2 (Watch, 2 ET): Overview, schedule, best available

Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College (No. 61)Honeyman looked like he could be the type of college performer to work his way into the first round, but an uneven performance and then an injury that shut him down early hurt his stock. At his best, he’s a twitchy athlete with Hunter Pence-like wiry strength. He can make a lot of contact with some raw pop to grow into. He might be athletic enough to play center field, though he’s seen a lot of time in the corners.