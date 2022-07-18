Draft Day 2 (Watch, 2 ET): Overview, schedule, best available
7:09 AM UTC
LOS ANGELES — Twenty-six of the Top 100 prospects in this year’s Draft class are still on the board heading into Monday’s Day 2, with an even mix of 13 hitters and 13 pitchers, including the highest-ranked pitcher in the class and a big-time college quarterback recruit.
How to watch and when
The Draft continues Monday with rounds 3-10. MLB.com will stream all nine rounds, starting at 2 p.m. ET. There will be one minute between picks.
The Draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m. ET, with no delay between selections, all heard on MLB.com.
Top prospects remaining
Below are quick scouting reports on the 10 highest-ranked players from MLB Pipeline’s Draft Top 250 who are still available. If they’re drafted on Day 2, especially in the early rounds, that’s usually an indication that they’ll turn pro.
Brock Porter, RHP, St. Mary’s Prep, Orchard Lake, Mich. (No. 11)Considered Michigan’s best prep pitcher since former Brave Steve Avery, Porter possesses the best fastball of the high school pitchers available. Topping out at 100 mph and sitting consistently in the 94-97 mph range, the 19-year-old went 9-0 with an 0.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 58 innings, and he threw three no-hitters. Porter is committed to Clemson and would be Draft-eligible again in 2024 as a sophomore if he does not turn pro this summer. More >>
Tristan Smith, LHP, Boiling Springs (SC) HS, (No. 46)Compared to fellow southpaw and Orioles prospect DL Hall, Smith owns a solid fastball with sink that sits 91-94 mph and can touch 96. His breaking pitches rate out positively but his control and a lack of a consistent third pitch are two key points of emphasis moving forward. Like Porter, the 19-year-old has committed to Clemson. More >>
Jonathan Cannon, RHP, Georgia (No. 60)Cannon enjoyed a strong Cape Cod League stint in 2021 following an uneven year with the Bulldogs. An improved cutter and slider in addition to his heavy 92-96 mph heater produced better results in 2022. The 6-foot-6 hurler has outstanding control, evidenced by his 12 walks in 13 starts. More >>
Gavin Guidry, SS, Barbe HS, Lake Charles, La. (No. 70)Gatorade’s Louisiana High School player of the year figures to stay at shortstop, assuming he doesn’t intrigue teams with his arm on the mound. Scouts see 20-homer capability once he adds some muscle to his frame. He already possesses good bat speed that generates terrific raw power. More >>
Trystan Vrieling, RHP, Gonzaga (No. 71)Vrieling might not have been the primary reason scouts watched Gonzaga, but he made sure they noticed him. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has a strong four-pitch repertoire and can ratchet up his fastball to 95. The key for Vrieling will be to harness his control, which has proven to be an issue from time to time. More >>
Bryce Hubbart, LHP, Florida State (No. 72)Hubbart generally sits in the low 90s with his fastball but has also gotten it as high as 97 while averaging close to 95 in shorter stints on the mound. The southpaw has positive spin rates and life on his pitches, playing up what is already an above-average offering. Hubbart has a sharp curve, an improved slider and a strong change to complement his heater. More >>
Brady Neal, C, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (No. 74)Considered one of the best prep catchers in the Draft, Neal is strong both behind the plate and with the bat. The 17-year-old has an advanced approach offensively and figures to be a solid contributor on both sides of the ball. Neal has committed to LSU, but the right situation on Day 2 could prove tempting. More >>
Sam Horn, RHP/SS, Collins Hill HS, Suwanee, Ga. (No. 76)A star football player who led his team to its first Georgia state 7-A championship last fall, Horn missed some time this spring after tearing the meniscus in his left knee earlier in the year. Should he concentrate on baseball, scouts see three solid-to-plus pitches, including a fastball that touches 95 with run and sink. More >>
Bradley Loftin, LHP, DeSoto Central HS, Southaven, Miss. (No. 77)Loftin saw increased life on his fastball, which generally sat in the mid-80s in 2021. That figure rose to as high as 95 this past season, providing a much better complemnt to his signature pitch, a changeup that he can both throw for strikes and get hitters to chase. Standing a projectable 6-foot-3, scouts see high potential for growth. More >>
Draft order
The Orioles will kick off the day once again with the 81st overall selection, the first in the third round. Day 2 will conclude at the end of the 10th round, marked by the 316th overall selection from the Giants. Complete Draft order >>
Bonus pool & slot value
Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each team gets an allotted bonus pool equal to the sum of the values of that club’s selections in the first 10 rounds of the Draft. The more picks a team has, and the earlier it picks, the larger the pool.
Any bonus greater than $125,000 for a player taken after the 10th round is also applied to the bonus pool total. After having the same bonus pool values from 2019-’21 due to the coronavirus pandemic, bonus pools rose 5% in ’22 per a previous agreement between MLB and the MLBPA.
With the first overall selection, the Orioles came into the draft with the largest pool in ’22 at $16,924,000, including $8,842,200 for their first pick, slightly higher than the $14,394,000 the Pirates had in ’21. The D-backs had the second-highest pool at $15,112,100, while the Mets slotted in at third thanks to their two first-round selections with $13,955,700. The Pirates ($13,733,900) and Rockies ($13,660,700) round out the top five. Complete bonus pool breakdown >>