Draft Day 3: Overview, schedule, best available

While picks made in the top 10 rounds have specific bonus slots attached, that is not the case for selections made for Rounds 11-20. Players can be signed for up to $150,000 without it affecting an organization’s overall bonus pool. For any bonus above that mark, the overage beyond $150,000 counts toward the pool. So if a team created enough savings with its Day 1 and 2 selections, it could use those to make a large signing on Day 3. For example, the Brewers selected Justin Chambers in the 20th round last year but managed to sign the Arizona high schooler for $547,500 because of the pool space it had from earlier picks. Chambers was later used to acquire 2024 breakout reliever Bryan Hudson in a deal with the Dodgers.