The sophomore has been downright dominant, leading Division I in batting average (.459) and slugging percentage (1.114) while ranking third in on-base percentage (.570). To state it plainly, he’s been so productive that a single would lower his slugging percentage. When he’s not mashing, he’s displayed excellent plate discipline, as his two free passes increased his walk-to-strikeout ratio to 62/35, with 20 of those walks intentional.