Drafting teams from Top 100 Prospects list

I started taking care of some of those scarce positions after that. I really like Soderstrom and Manzardo at 1B, and even thought I have been on the Manzardo train for a while, I opted for the higher-ranked guy. I saw a separation in lefties between Waldichuk, who I think is a definite starter, and DL Hall, who could end up in the bullpen, which is why I took the A’s southpaw there. I didn’t take the highest-ranked catcher on the board because I really believe in Ford, and have said (on the Pipeline Podcast previously) that I think the Mariners’ athletic backstop will be our No. 1 catcher a year from now. Then I took advantage of some positional flexibility to fill my second base spot with Endy Rodriguez, who I think is really going to hit. I may have reached a bit for Emmanuel Rodriguez (I cornered the market on E. Rodriguezes) and Collier, but when the former is a top 20 prospect and the latter is atop the third baseman list, I’m going to look smart.